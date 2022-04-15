AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.63 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.04.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

