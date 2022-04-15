Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 428.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. Analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

