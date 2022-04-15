Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $48.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYRWF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

