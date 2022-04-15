AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

