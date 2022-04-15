AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZZ opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

