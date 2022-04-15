B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

CNK stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

