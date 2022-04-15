Baader Bank Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Reduce

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. adidas has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
