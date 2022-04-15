Baader Bank Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Reduce

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. adidas has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.