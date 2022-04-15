Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.36.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.