Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $252.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $222.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.