Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

