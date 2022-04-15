Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $33.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.58.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.