Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 19th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares are set to split on Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BBDO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

