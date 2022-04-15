Banco Bradesco Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 19th (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

