Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

