Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BNIX opened at $9.90 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.