Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Update

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ BNIX opened at $9.90 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the B2B enterprise software, telecom, financial, and retail industries.
