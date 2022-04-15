Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.47.
Shares of BZUN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
