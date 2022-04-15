Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZUN. HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Shares of BZUN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

