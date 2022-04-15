Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

