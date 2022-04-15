Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Basf has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

