BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 253.0% in March

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 253.0% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BCML opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81. BayCom has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BayCom by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

