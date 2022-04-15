Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

