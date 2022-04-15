Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.01) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 496.10 ($6.46).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 404 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($21,621.11). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,116.42). Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559 in the last three months.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

