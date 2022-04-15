Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($635.87) to €500.00 ($543.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.06) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.