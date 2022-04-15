Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($635.87) to €500.00 ($543.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.06) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beazley (BZLYF)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.