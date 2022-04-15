Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.06) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beazley from €585.00 ($635.87) to €500.00 ($543.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.