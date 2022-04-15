Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

BBBY stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

