Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.