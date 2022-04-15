Berenberg Bank Lowers Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 270

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.65) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.78 ($6.04).

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 281.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 381.76. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

