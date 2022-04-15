BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBAI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

