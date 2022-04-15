BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of -162.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

