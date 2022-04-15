BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BKTI opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.34. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

About BK Technologies (Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.