BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 69,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

HYT stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

