BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 277.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BGY stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
