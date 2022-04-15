BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.54).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
