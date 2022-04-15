BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.54).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

