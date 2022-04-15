BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $932.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $966.00 to $932.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $889.71.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $742.16 and its 200-day moving average is $840.14. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 40.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.