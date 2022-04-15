Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSAU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

