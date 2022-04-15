BMO Capital Markets Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $148.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.
Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 24,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
