BMO Capital Markets Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $640.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.13 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.79 and a 200-day moving average of $518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
