boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHHOF. Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.