boohoo group’s (BOO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.46. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.