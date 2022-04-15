Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) to announce $134.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $135.53 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $120.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 71.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 530,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,453,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.