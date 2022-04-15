BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,813,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after buying an additional 3,173,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 825,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 325,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.