BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

BPMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after buying an additional 7,168,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 825,538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,813,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 333,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

