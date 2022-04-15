Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$15.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.59. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$14.99 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a market cap of C$147.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.72 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

