British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,675 ($47.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.48).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.51) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,234.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,906.60. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £74.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.92), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($363,009.62). Insiders have purchased a total of 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 over the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

