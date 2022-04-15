Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post $8.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.79. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $35.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.66 to $38.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $38.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.34 to $39.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $573.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

