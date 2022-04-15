Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.97 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $4,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 337.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 88,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

