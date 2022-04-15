Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

