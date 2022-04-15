Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will post ($1.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.14). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

