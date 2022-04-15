Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.81. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,767.59 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,035,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

