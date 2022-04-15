Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post sales of $136.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.91 million and the lowest is $135.40 million. Banner posted sales of $141.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Banner by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.26 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

