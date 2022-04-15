Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.86. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

